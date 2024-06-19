FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 201,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstService by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90. FirstService has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

