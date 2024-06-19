Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.
In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $14,751,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FIVN opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 0.81. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
