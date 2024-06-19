Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

PFD opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

