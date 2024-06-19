Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $39,907.50 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

