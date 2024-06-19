Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 428,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,140 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Flotek Industries stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 million, a PE ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 1.07. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.73%.

FTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

