Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.77. 7,517,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 51,195,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 252,432 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 23,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

