Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Marissa R. Tenazas Buys 2,000 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.