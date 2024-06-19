Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Friedman Industries Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of FRD stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Friedman Industries
In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,674.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,927.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Featured Stories
