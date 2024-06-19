FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

