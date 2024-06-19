FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

