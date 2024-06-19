FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.