FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Sunday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATD. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.85.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$76.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

