FY2024 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.94. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AME. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $6,990,437. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Aviva PLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

