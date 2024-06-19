FY2024 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($4.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.40). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $522.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $377.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.95 and its 200-day moving average is $388.08. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

