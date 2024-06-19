FY2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc Lifted by Roth Capital (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

