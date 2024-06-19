FY2024 EPS Estimates for Uranium Royalty Corp. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

UROY stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,974,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 389,682 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,369 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 734,032 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 218,909 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

