FY2024 EPS Estimates for Uranium Royalty Corp. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
UROY stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
