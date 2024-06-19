FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,935,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

