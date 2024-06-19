GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Update

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $141.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

