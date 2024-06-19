GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 2,646 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $22,303.40.

On Monday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $12,188.16.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GeneDx last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

