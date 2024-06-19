General Partner Inc. Purchases 2,487 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

General Partner Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

