German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.42

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $33.02. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 77,357 shares trading hands.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $977.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

