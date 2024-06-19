GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 679,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,912,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Specifically, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $2,805,460.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,638,960.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,057,037.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,110,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,848,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $2,805,460.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,638,960.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,578,698 shares of company stock worth $53,711,842. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

