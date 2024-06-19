Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.6 %

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

