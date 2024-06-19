Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Update

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.