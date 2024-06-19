Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

