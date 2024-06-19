GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in GMS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

