Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 45,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 419,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

