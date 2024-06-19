Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $61.89 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $61,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.43, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

