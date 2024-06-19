Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 35,761 shares.

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.61 million, a PE ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

