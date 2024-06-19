Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 35,761 shares.
Goldstone Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.61 million, a PE ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldstone Resources
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.