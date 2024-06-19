GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 16,820,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 332,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $572,364.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,358,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,935,864.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,626,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,107. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 591,574 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

