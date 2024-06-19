Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 9.7% in May

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GEG opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 20,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason W. Reese acquired 24,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,221.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at $11,247,695.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,828 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

