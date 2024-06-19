Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in May

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Up 0.2 %

GPRE stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.