Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.
