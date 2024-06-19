Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Trading Down 0.4 %

About Grindrod Shipping

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Free Report)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.