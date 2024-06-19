Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend by an average of 145.6% annually over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

