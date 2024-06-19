GSK (LON:GSK) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GSK. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,612 ($20.48) on Tuesday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,690.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,624.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.59%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

