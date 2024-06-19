Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 5.8%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. 2,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 75,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
