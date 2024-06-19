H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in H World Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,986,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in H World Group by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,188,000 after buying an additional 3,744,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after buying an additional 382,538 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

