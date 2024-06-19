Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

About Hallmark Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.