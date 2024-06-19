HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12.

NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

