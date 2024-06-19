Head-To-Head Analysis: Palladyne AI (PDYN) and Its Rivals

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Palladyne AI to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palladyne AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million -$115.59 million -0.40 Palladyne AI Competitors $1.04 billion -$10.65 million -23.89

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Palladyne AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Palladyne AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Palladyne AI Competitors 95 272 380 8 2.40

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 25.86%. Given Palladyne AI’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palladyne AI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Palladyne AI Competitors -284.56% -485.82% -30.04%

Summary

Palladyne AI peers beat Palladyne AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

