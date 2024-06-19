Head-To-Head Review: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) versus Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gladstone Land 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.95%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.18% 7.86% 0.97% Gladstone Land 29.49% 3.63% 1.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.14 $3.94 million ($0.21) -5.76 Gladstone Land $90.40 million 5.27 $14.56 million $0.06 221.70

Gladstone Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

