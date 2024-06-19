Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.88 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

