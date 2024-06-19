Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.