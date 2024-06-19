Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $671.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.