Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 548,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

