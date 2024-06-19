Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE HESM opened at $35.66 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 26.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 853,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 606.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

