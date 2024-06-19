Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HFRO stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.38.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.