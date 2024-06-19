Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HFRO stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

