HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,712 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.