HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,712 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.
Chubb Price Performance
Chubb stock opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.69.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
