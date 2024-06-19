HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in Visa by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day moving average is $272.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.98 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

