HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,558 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

