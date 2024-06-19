HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $610,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

