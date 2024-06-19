HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $595,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

